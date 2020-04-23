Restaurants have been closed for more than five weeks. It’s probably been a while since you got a meal cooked by an actual chef. But some restaurants across the city are offering do-it-yourself meal kits, so you can create their recipes at home.
Good Food host Evan Kleiman says some of her favorite meal kits are from these restaurants:
LASA - The modern Filipino restaurant offers five different meal kits for two to four people, including Whole Roasted Chicken Inasal or Braised Brisket Kare Kare.
Seoul Sausage Co. - Chef Chris Oh offer Korean BBQ kits complete with banchan.
Few For All - They offer a kit with fresh pasta, sauce, cookie dough. They give a pound of free food to the LA Food Bank for every meal kit ordered.
La Vegana Mexicana (in Santa Ana) - These aren't so much kits as deliveries of killer vegan tamales. The tamales are fluffy and moist, and Kleiman says she’s never tasted better vegan cheese. La Vegana Mexicana offers a Tamales and Chill package. They deliver on Saturdays to LA
Alta Baja Market (in Santa Ana) - The vegan version of Delilah Snell’s pozole has been written about in the New Yorker. Her pozole — vegan and traditional pork — have a devoted following (including Kleiman). Her Pozole family pack for four is generous.
“When I heated up the bowl of pozole, and added it all together, and carried it to my dining room table, I felt like a fog had been lifted from my spirit,” says Kleiman.