Temperatures across much of Southern California are expected to be in the 90s over the next few days. Residents would usually be flocking to beaches, or perhaps movie theaters where there’s air conditioning. But in LA County, all beaches, tennis courts, golf courses, public trails, and arts/entertainment venues are closed.

In Ventura or Orange Counties, stay-at-home orders are less strict. On Tuesday, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to allow public and private golf courses to reopen. County beaches are also open, though city beaches like San Clemente, Seal Beach, and Laguna Beach remain closed.

Will those beaches draw a crush of people from all over? Could that cause more infections?

“People are healthier if they’re outside, if they’re able to soak up some vitamin D. And so we want to leave as much available to them to do exactly that,” says Donald Wagner, Orange County Supervisor representing the third district, which includes Anaheim Hills, Irvine and Tustin.