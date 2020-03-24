Nurses from Kaiser-Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center protested in front of the hospital on Monday over a lack of protective gear there. Around the world, health care providers are concerned about protecting themselves and patients as they battle COVID-19. Some have been making masks out of random things they have on hand, like plastic bags. We hear from Marcia Santini, a nurse who works in the emergency room at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
UCLA Medical Center nurses lack protective equipment for coronavirus
Credits
Guest:
Marcia Santini - UCLA Westwood
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin