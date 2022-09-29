Critics review the latest film releases. “Bros” is a gay romantic comedy starring Billy Eichner as a man unlucky in love – until he falls for his polar opposite. “The Good House” is based on a novel about a New England realtor who rekindles her high school romance, while dealing with an alcohol problem. “God’s Creatures” follows a mother who lies for her son, which creates turmoil throughout her close-kit Irish town. “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales” is from Abigail Disney, the great niece of Walt, who calls out income inequality within her family’s company.