Critics review the latest film releases. “Bros” is a gay romantic comedy starring Billy Eichner as a man unlucky in love – until he falls for his polar opposite. “The Good House” is based on a novel about a New England realtor who rekindles her high school romance, while dealing with an alcohol problem. “God’s Creatures” follows a mother who lies for her son, which creates turmoil throughout her close-kit Irish town. “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales” is from Abigail Disney, the great niece of Walt, who calls out income inequality within her family’s company.
‘Bros’ delivers humor, romance and chemistry, says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Alonso Duralde - chief film critic for The Wrap and co-host of the movie podcast Linoleum-Knife.com - @ADuralde
- Dave White - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of the movie podcast Linoleum-Knife.com - @dlelandwhite