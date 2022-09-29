Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is facing serious criminal charges for his role in the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. If convicted, Rhodes could get a maximum of 20 years behind bars for seditious conspiracy. Jury selection in the trial of Rhodes and other Oath Keepers began this week. The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks. It is the highest-profile prosecution related to January 6 thus far.
Insurrection: Will Oath Keepers leader be convicted of seditious conspiracy?
Credits
Guest:
- Josh Gerstein - senior legal affairs reporter, Politico - @joshgerstein