David Rohde’s new book ‘In Deep’ tackles so-called ‘deep state’ and executive power

Hosted by
Keyboard.

Keyboard. Credit: Jeroen Bennink (CC BY 2.0).

President Trump has portrayed his first term in office as a fight against the so-called “deep state,” a shadowy cabal of unelected elites that runs the government. He blames the deep state for the Russia investigation and his impeachment, uses it to rally supporters, and derides it as a threat to his presidency — and by extension — the country. 

Author David Rohde says the Trump administration has used the manufactured threat to increase presidential power and weaken Congressional and judicial oversight.

Credits

Guest:
David Rohde - executive editor of newyorker.com; author of the book In Deep: The F.B.I., the C.I.A., and the Truth about America’s ‘Deep State’ - @RohdeD

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes