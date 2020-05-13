President Trump has been fuming on Twitter about what his predecessor, President Obama, knew about the Michael Flynn investigation. He also claimed China created COVID-19 in a lab, and casually accused MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough of murder. David Smith, Washington bureau chief for The Guardian, discusses why the coronavirus pandemic has given rise to conspiracy theories and partisan interpretations of scientific facts among the far-right media world.
‘Obamagate’ and the COVID-19 conspiracy theories captivating President Trump
Credits
Guest:
David Smith - The Guardian
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes