‘Obamagate’ and the COVID-19 conspiracy theories captivating President Trump

President Trump walks out of the Oval Office as he heads to a coronavirus response news conference in the Rose Garden, April 27.

President Trump walks out of the Oval Office as he heads to a coronavirus response news conference in the Rose Garden, April 27. Credit: Carlos Barria, Reuters.

President Trump has been fuming on Twitter about what his predecessor, President Obama, knew about the Michael Flynn investigation. He also claimed China created COVID-19 in a lab, and casually accused MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough of murder. David Smith, Washington bureau chief for The Guardian, discusses why the coronavirus pandemic has given rise to conspiracy theories and partisan interpretations of scientific facts among the far-right media world.

Credits

Guest:
David Smith - The Guardian

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes