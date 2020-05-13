A sexual assault allegation against presidential candidate Joe Biden is dividing Democrats. Some say it’s hard to know the truth. Others say in an era of #MeToo, the woman should be believed.

Laura McGann, editorial director and politics reporter for Vox, says the allegations have also been difficult for journalists to investigate.. Did Biden sexually assault Tara Reade, who worked in his Senate office in 1993? Did his staff punish her for raising concerns that Biden allegedly harassed her? McGann shares her experience reporting on the allegations in her Vox article, “The agonizing story of Tara Reade.”