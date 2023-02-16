In 1990, the body parts of a gay porn actor were found in a West Hollywood dumpster. They were the remains of 25-year-old Bill Newton, professionally known as Billy London. His murder shocked his close-knit gay community, already overwhelmed by the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Detectives worked diligently to solve the case, but couldn’t for decades. Now, more than 30 years later, a group of amateur sleuths cracked Newton’s case.