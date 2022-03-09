The list of American companies pulling out of Russia continues to grow. Starbucks says it will close cafes in Russia and stop shipping their products there. McDonald’s is temporarily closing almost 900 restaurants there. Over the weekend, Visa, Mastercard and American Express said they’re suspending services in Russia. How much do American companies stand to lose, and will it add more hardship to everyday Russians?
Credits
Guest:
- Julie Creswell - New York Times business reporter