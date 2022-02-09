Auto supply chain threatened by Canadians protesting COVID mandates

Vehicles block the route along Ambassador Bridge that links Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters protest against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, February 8, 2022. Photo by REUTERS/Carlos Osorio.

Protests over vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions have spread to a key automotive industry artery that connects Canada and the U.S. Truck drivers are standing in the way of the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor to the heart of Detroit, Michigan. For weeks, Canada’s capital city of Ottawa has been crippled by protests from truck drivers and their supporters who oppose the restrictions, which went into effect last month. 

