Protests over vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions have spread to a key automotive industry artery that connects Canada and the U.S. Truck drivers are standing in the way of the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor to the heart of Detroit, Michigan. For weeks, Canada’s capital city of Ottawa has been crippled by protests from truck drivers and their supporters who oppose the restrictions, which went into effect last month.
- Bill Anderson - director of the Cross Border Institute, and a political scientist at the University of Windsor in Ontario