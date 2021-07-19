What’s it like for a Brit to play US icons? Cynthia Erivo recently portrayed Aretha Franklin and Harriet Tubman

In National Geographic’s “Genius” series, British actor and singer Cynthia Erivo gives an Emmy-nominated portrayal of Aretha Franklin. She also earned a Grammy for her performance as Celie in the Broadway musical “The Color Purple,” and portrayed Harriet Tubman in the 2019 biopic.

On July 30, Erivo will be at the Hollywood Bowl, performing the music of Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday. The program is titled “Legendary Voices.”

Plus her debut album is due this fall.