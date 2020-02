Our critics review “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),” which follows Harley Quinn as she’s on the run from thugs, and teams up with three deadly women; plus “And Then We Danced;” about a rivalry between two male dancers for a spot in the National Georgian Ensemble.

Our critics also talk about Sundance, which happened last weekend; and look ahead to this Sunday’s Oscars.