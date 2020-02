Players in the NFL are 70% black, but when it comes to head coaching jobs, they’re mostly shut out. Of the 32 teams, there are currently three black coaches and one Latino. The rest are white.

When blacks are hired, it’s typically for losing franchises where the turnover rate is high and failure is almost expected. This is all despite the 15-year-old Rooney Rule, which was meant to assure that minority candidates were considered for high level coaching positions.