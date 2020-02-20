Are ‘Bernie Bros’ hurting Sanders’ campaign?

A cardboard candidate Bernie Sanders stands at the back of Bernie’s Coffee Shop in Mid City, Los Angeles.

During the presidential debate on Wednesday in Nevada, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders responded to a question about some of his supporters who can be vicious online: “We have over 10.6 million people on Twitter, and 99.9% of them are decent human beings, are working people, are people who believe in justice, compassion, and love. And if there are a few people who make ugly remarks, who attack trade union leaders, I disown those people. They are not part of our movement.”

But Pete Buttigieg pushed back: “Senator, when you say that you disown these attacks and you didn't personally direct them, I believe you. … But at a certain point, you’ve got to ask yourself, ‘Why did this pattern arise? Why is it especially the case among your supporters that this happens?’ ”

So what’s going on with the “Bernie Bro” phenomenon?

Matt Flegenheimer - reporter covering national politics for the NY Times

Madeleine Brand

