Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s company has been the target of multiple lawsuits over the years, with claims ranging from sex discrimination to rape. In this #MeToo climate, people want to know what’s hiding in these lawsuits and nondisclosure agreements (NDA). During Wednesday’s presidential debate in Nevada, Bloomberg said he won’t release anyone from the signed NDAs.
Investigating Mike Bloomberg’s nondisclosure agreements, lawsuits
