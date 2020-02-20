Investigating Mike Bloomberg’s nondisclosure agreements, lawsuits

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks at the ninth Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 19, 2020.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks at the ninth Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 19, 2020.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s company has been the target of multiple lawsuits over the years, with claims ranging from sex discrimination to rape. In this #MeToo climate, people want to know what’s hiding in these lawsuits and nondisclosure agreements (NDA). During Wednesday’s presidential debate in Nevada, Bloomberg said he won’t release anyone from the signed NDAs. 

Anna North - Senior reporter covering gender issues for Vox - @annanorthtweets

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin