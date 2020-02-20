Roger Stone sentenced. Will Trump pardon?

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone departs after he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for charges that include lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., February 20, 2020.

Three years and four months is the prison sentence that President Trump’s longtime friend and political advisor Roger Stone got today. A jury convicted Stone of lying to Congress and witness tampering. His sentence comes as the Justice Department navigates internal turmoil and a mounting credibility crisis. 

Before the sentence was handed down, Trump tweeted that Stone has been treated unfairly and that his political rivals should be the ones on trial. 

After it was handed down, the president said he was “following this very closely” and that Stone has a “very good chance” of exoneration. 

