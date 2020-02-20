Three years and four months is the prison sentence that President Trump’s longtime friend and political advisor Roger Stone got today. A jury convicted Stone of lying to Congress and witness tampering. His sentence comes as the Justice Department navigates internal turmoil and a mounting credibility crisis.

Before the sentence was handed down, Trump tweeted that Stone has been treated unfairly and that his political rivals should be the ones on trial.

After it was handed down, the president said he was “following this very closely” and that Stone has a “very good chance” of exoneration.