Trump impeachment trial: Takeaways from 2 days of Q&A

Hosted by
U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives at the U.S. Capitol before the start of the day's Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2020.

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives at the U.S. Capitol before the start of the day's Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert.

On this second and final day of question-and-answer in Trump’s impeachment trial, Chief Justice John Roberts shot down a question by Senator Rand Paul. The Kentucky Republican’s question included the name of a person widely thought to be the whistleblower whose complaint sparked this entire affair.

Sen. Paul then walked outside and read his question before reporters and cameras: “I think this is an important question. One that deserves to be asked. It makes no reference to anyone who may or may not be a whistleblower. … Manager Schiff says he has no knowledge. If he has no knowledge, the rest of us can have no knowledge of who the whistleblower is.”

We discuss this, and some of the other takeaways from today. 

Credits

Guest:
Sheryl Gay Stolberg - New York Times - @SherylNYT

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin