Trump impeachment trial: Takeaways from 2 days of Q&A

On this second and final day of question-and-answer in Trump’s impeachment trial, Chief Justice John Roberts shot down a question by Senator Rand Paul. The Kentucky Republican’s question included the name of a person widely thought to be the whistleblower whose complaint sparked this entire affair.

Sen. Paul then walked outside and read his question before reporters and cameras: “I think this is an important question. One that deserves to be asked. It makes no reference to anyone who may or may not be a whistleblower. … Manager Schiff says he has no knowledge. If he has no knowledge, the rest of us can have no knowledge of who the whistleblower is.”

We discuss this, and some of the other takeaways from today.