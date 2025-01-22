Eat out: Eaton Fire-adjacent neighborhoods edition

Last week during my conversation with Madeleine for this show, I focused on the fragile state of so many restaurants in Los Angeles. I exhorted listeners to dine out. Only by patronizing our neighborhood restaurants can we keep them afloat and our communities vibrant. Restaurants are more than just a break from cooking at home. They do more than feed us. They help create the texture of our city by being built into our daily lives. I think that what we can do at this point is really simple. Patronize them now. I’m going to give you a few ideas of places I love that could use our support. But I really don’t love making lists. By their nature, they are exclusionary.

But just to jump-start your desire to get out there and dine, here are a smattering of places that are in the neighborhoods adjacent to the Eaton Fire. I’ve given you suggestions for sandwiches and for dining. Next week we’ll offer suggestions for Santa Monica and the West Valley.

Ferrazzani’s Pasta and Market

Altadena

A lovely little store known for their shop-made fresh and dried pastas, as well as their deli. They have great sandwiches made on Bub & Grandma’s bread. I’m partial to the Mortadella with stracciatella and pistachio pesto. They also carry sauces to pair with the pastas and some delicious spreads. I spoke to the owner Leah, who thought they’d be able to open by Friday. But meanwhile a purchase of a gift card either for shopping in-store or online would be very helpful.

Perry’s Joint

Pasadena and Sierra Madre

Great Black-owned sandwich shop serving up no-nonsense sandwiches made with a generous hand. Right now their Pasadena shop is closed but Sierra Madre is open.

Bar Chelou

Pasadena Playhouse Area

For a nice dinner out, it’s a perfect place to get together and share a bunch of small plates with a couple of friends. It’s a good place to exhale if you know what I mean. The food is globally-influenced and absolutely delicious.

Osawa

Pasadena

A much-beloved neighborhood place with a pretty varied menu — from rice or udon bowls, to sushi and a selection of dishes meant to accompany drinks. I’d go for the agedashi tofu, potato croquettes, and whatever special roll is on offer.

Cindy’s Diner

Eagle Rock

We must keep diners open. They are treasures. All you need to know about Cindy’s is that their homepage now links to the GoFundMe to support the staff from Fox’s, the Altadena restaurant started in 1955 now lost to the Eaton Fire. And there is pie at Cindy’s. And cake if you must go that way. But before pie there are ample choices for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Is anywhere more comforting than a diner?