Filmmaker David Lynch was known for an unconventional approach and non-linear storytelling. His name was used as an adjective — Lynchian — to express surreal normalcy. He died today at age 78.
Remembering David Lynch: Artist, filmmaker, transcendental meditation advocate
- Alonso Duralde - film critic and co-host of movie podcast Linoleum Knife, author of “Have Yourself a Movie Little Christmas,” co-author of “I'll Be Home for Christmas Movies: The Deck the Hallmark Podcast’s Guide to Your Holiday TV Obsession” - @ADuralde