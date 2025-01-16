Remembering David Lynch: Artist, filmmaker, transcendental meditation advocate

Filmmaker David Lynch was known for an unconventional approach and non-linear storytelling. His name was used as an adjective — Lynchian — to express surreal normalcy. He died today at age 78.

Credits

Guest:

  • Alonso Duralde - film critic and co-host of movie podcast Linoleum Knife, author of “Have Yourself a Movie Little Christmas,” co-author of “I'll Be Home for Christmas Movies: The Deck the Hallmark Podcast’s Guide to Your Holiday TV Obsession” - @ADuralde

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Stephen Gregory, Angie Perrin, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Nihar Patel, Zeke Reed, Eddie Sun