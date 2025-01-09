Many of us have had to flee LA’s wildfires — some have lost homes, businesses, all of their possessions. The rest of us are anxiously monitoring news, the Watch Duty app, and social media updates. This has caused a lot of mental stress and anguish. How to alleviate all of that? KCRW hears from Sandra Stark Shields, who spent more than 30 years as a disaster mental health responder working with LA County and the Red Cross. Now she’s a professor in Antioch University’s Psychological Trauma Studies Specialization program.

Shields’ home, in the Eaton Fire evacuation warning zone, has had no power or internet since Wednesday night. She used a flashlight to get ready to leave, locating important papers, medications, sentimental items, clothes, etc.

Staying vigilant and updated on what’s happening (and what needs to happen) is a form of stress and resiliency, she notes. “To be able to remain aware of the situation … to pay attention to credible sources of information during a disaster really is a strength.”

Shields says it’s paramount to acknowledge all the different reactions we're having to the fires — concern, shock, numbness, etc. And losing a home is similar to the sudden death of a family member, she notes.

Staying in touch with friends, neighbors, loved ones, and your spiritual community is key. “Focus on supporting one another. I know that people have been writing and calling me, friends and family, and it really is great to know that people care.”

Also be practical and focus on the here and now. “If you've been evacuated, make sure that you remain safe, that you're checking on your loved ones, your children.”

Then get ready for the recovery.

“Gather the information on your losses. Very, very soon, the cities and the county are going to start opening disaster recovery centers, which will be this one-stop area where you can go and get information on … the services that are available from … the local, the city, the state, and the county, and the federal government, but also all of the nonprofit organizations, including the American Red Cross.”

Recovery will take time, so be patient with yourself, and ask for additional assistance if needed from a mental health or spiritual care provider, Shields says.

When the fires are contained and the rest of the world moves on, it can be problematic for those who are still in the middle of grief and loss.

Thus, Shields makes a note on her calendar whenever people lose family members or suffer various disasters — so when anniversaries arrive, she reaches out to them. “It's easier for people to pay attention earlier on, but it's more supportive of people if we continue to pay attention even a year or years out after the disaster has occurred.”

Meanwhile, how to approach someone who’s lost everything?

“Just remaining in contact, dropping a line … asking how people are doing is really, really important. Be prepared to provide practical assistance. There are some people who are evacuated who need a place to stay, if you can provide that. Just letting people know that you're thinking of them, that you're concerned about them, is very, very important right now.”