George Floyd’s murder has been the biggest rallying cry at protests this week, while Breonna Taylor’s death has gotten somewhat less attention. It’s partly because his murder was filmed and the world has seen it. His gender also has to do with it.

Researcher and author Andrea Ritchie argues that black women’s encounters with police are too often ignored, even when they result in a horrific death like Breonna Taylor’s. Taylor was shot eight times in her home.