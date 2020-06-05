Several professional football players responded to the death of George Floyd with a social media video on Thursday.
#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/sfwF9Uvgaa— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 5, 2020
They’re calling on the NFL to more forcefully condemn racism, support its black players, and admit they were wrong to silence athletes from peacefully protesting, such as former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. He took a knee during the national anthem in 2016 and has been blacklisted by teams ever since.