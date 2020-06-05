NFL players call on league to condemn racism, support black players

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in a football game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan 12, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. Watson and several other NFL players have posted a social media video pushing the league to condemn racism and support its black players.

Several professional football players responded to the death of George Floyd with a social media video on Thursday. 

They’re calling on the NFL to more forcefully condemn racism, support its black players, and admit they were wrong to silence athletes from peacefully protesting, such as former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. He took a knee during the national anthem in 2016 and has been blacklisted by teams ever since.

