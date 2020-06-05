Critics review three films out this weekend that deal with troubled marriages in different ways. “Shirley,” a biopic about horror writer Shirley Jackson, who’s played by Elizabeth Moss from “The Handmaid’s Tale;” “Tommaso,” starring Willem Dafoe and directed by Abel Ferrara, the provocative filmmaker who’s most famous for “Bad Lieutenant;” “Judy and Punch,” about puppeteers who are trying to revive their marionette show.
Elizabeth Moss in ‘Shirley’: This might be my favorite performance from her, says critic
Credits
Guests:
Tim Grierson - Senior U.S. Critic for Screen International - @TimGrierson, Amy Nicholson - film critic for the Guardian and host of the podcast “Unspooled” - @theAmyNicholson
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes