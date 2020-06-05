Elizabeth Moss in ‘Shirley’: This might be my favorite performance from her, says critic

Hosted by
Actress Elizabeth Moss stars in the new biopic called “Shirley.”

Actress Elizabeth Moss stars in the new biopic called “Shirley.” Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz.

Critics review three films out this weekend that deal with troubled marriages in different ways. “Shirley,” a biopic about horror writer Shirley Jackson, who’s played by Elizabeth Moss from “The Handmaid’s Tale;” “Tommaso,”  starring Willem Dafoe and directed by Abel Ferrara, the provocative filmmaker who’s most famous for “Bad Lieutenant;” “Judy and Punch,” about puppeteers who are trying to revive their marionette show. 

Credits

Guests:
Tim Grierson - Senior U.S. Critic for Screen International - @TimGrierson, Amy Nicholson - film critic for the Guardian and host of the podcast “Unspooled” - @theAmyNicholson

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes