WeWork founder Adam Neumann is expected to step down as CEO of the company. He’ll still be chairman of the co-working startup. Neumann’s ouster comes after a cascade of bad press for WeWork. The company postponed its IPO. It’s facing massive deficits. Its expected value was slashed to one-third of the original sticker price.
CEO of WeWork to step down amid tales of financial impropriety and wild partying
