Pelosi announces impeachment proceedings against Trump

Hosted by
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announces the House of Representatives will launch a formal inquiry into the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump following a closed House Democratic caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2019.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announces the House of Representatives will launch a formal inquiry into the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump following a closed House Democratic caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2019. Photo credit: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry today. For months, she resisted the mounting calls from her caucus to start the proceedings. But she said her tipping point was the recent revelation that President Trump pressured the Ukranian president to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

Trump said he withheld the money to pressure Europe to do more to help Ukraine. Trump said he has now authorized the release of the transcript of that phone call with the Ukranian prime minister. 

Credits

Guests:
Josh Barro - Host of Left, Right & Center - @jbarro, Jessica Levinson - law professor at Loyola Law School - @LevinsonJessica

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski