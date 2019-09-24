Pelosi announces impeachment proceedings against Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry today. For months, she resisted the mounting calls from her caucus to start the proceedings. But she said her tipping point was the recent revelation that President Trump pressured the Ukranian president to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

Trump said he withheld the money to pressure Europe to do more to help Ukraine. Trump said he has now authorized the release of the transcript of that phone call with the Ukranian prime minister.