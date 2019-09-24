The real story behind Netflix's ‘Unbelievable’

The new Netflix series "Unbelievable" is based on the real-life case of 18-year old Marie Adler who reported a rape, and then recanted her story after the police accused her of making it up. Between 2008 and 2011, a rapist attacked Adler and five other women in Washington state and Colorado. ProPublica and the Marshall Project broke that story, which won a Pulitzer Prize. We hear from one of the reporters.