Top three players in ‘Jeopardy!’ history to face off

Tonight is the start of “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.” The tournament reunites the three best players ever on the show: Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

Alex Trebek is hosting. Last year, he announced he has stage four pancreatic cancer. Just a few weeks ago, he told ABC he’s already decided how he’s going to say goodbye during his last show: “What I would do on that day is tell the director: Time the show down to leave me 30 seconds at the end, that’s all I want, and I will say my goodbyes. I will tell people don’t ask me who is going to replace me because I have no say in that whatsoever. But I’m sure if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me for the past 30, however many years, they will be a success and the show will continue to be a success. And until we meet again. God bless you, and goodbye.”

We speak with “Jeopardy!” fan and former contestant Mike Pesca about tonight’s tournament and Trebek as the iconic host.