Pentagon: Iran attacked US military bases in Iraq

People take part in an anti-war protest amid increased tensions between the United States and Iran at Times Square in New York, U.S., January 4, 2020.

People take part in an anti-war protest amid increased tensions between the United States and Iran at Times Square in New York, U.S., January 4, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz.

The Pentagon said today that Iran launched ballistic missiles targeting at least two Iraqi bases that were reportedly housing U.S. troops. The Iranian regime said in a statement announcing the attack that “the fierce revenge by the Revolutionary Guards has begun.”

This comes after last week’s U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s top military leader, Qassim Suleimani.

On Sunday, President Trump tweeted, “Should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner.” **This is a developing story.

