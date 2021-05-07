Critics review “Wrath of Man,” director Guy Ritchie’s latest action-thriller starring Jason Statham as a mysterious security guard; “The Story of a Three Day Pass,” a restoration of the 1968 Melvin Van Peebles film about a Black soldier stationed in France who gets a three-day leave from base; “State Funeral,” a new documentary about the death and funeral of Joseph Stalin; “Street Gang,” a documentary about the beloved children’s television show, “Sesame Street.”
‘Street Gang’ presses ‘nostalgia buttons’ to show the making of iconic kids’ show ‘Sesame Street,’ says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Alonso Duralde - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of Linoleum-Knife.com - @ADuralde
- Dave White - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of Linoleum-Knife.com - @dlelandwhite