The rules for COVID-19 prevention have been well established: Stay at home as much as possible; wear a mask when you’re out in public; and stay six feet away from others. But now that California is easing restrictions on businesses and public spaces, how safe is it to be out?

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth immunologist and biologist Erin Bromage tackled that question in a recent blog post called “The Risks - Know Them - Avoid Them.”