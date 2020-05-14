KCRW’s critics, Christy Lemire and Katie Walsh,review “Capone,” a biopic about the famous Chicago gangster; “How to Build a Girl,” based on Caitlin Moran’s semi-autobiographical novel; and “Mother’s Little Helpers,” the story of a mother who finds out she’s dying and her four estranged kids come back to be with her.
Movie Review: ‘Capone’ is grotesque, with ‘violent scatological themes,’ says critic
Credits
Guests:
Christy Lemire - film critic and co-host of the podcast What the Flick?! and Breakfast all Day - @christylemire, Katie Walsh - reviews films for the Tribune News Service and the Los Angeles Times - @katiewalshstx
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes