Preliminary data from the CDC show that men in the U.S. are more likely to be hospitalized and more likely to die from COVID-19 than women. China and Italy saw the same thing.

Men are more likely to smoke, but they also may have a genetic disadvantage when it comes to fighting a virus. That’s according to Dr. Sharon Moalem, author of the new book “The Better Half: On the Genetic Superiority of Women.”