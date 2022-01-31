Former President Trump floated the idea of pardoning the January 6, 2021 insurrectionists while speaking at a rally on Saturday night: “If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

Meanwhile, the Congressional committee investigating January 6 has subpoenaed a slate of fake electors from states President Biden won.

Also, disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti is on trial for the third time in two years, facing off in a courtroom against his former client named Stephanie Clifford. Avenatti had a meteoric rise four years ago as the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels after she accused Trump of a six-figure hush money payment to keep quiet about a sexual tryst. He became a cable news staple and regularly needled Trump on Twitter. But then it all came crashing down amid domestic violence accusations and allegations of fraud.