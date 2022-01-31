Trump floats pardons for insurrectionists as lawmakers subpoena fake electors

President Donald Trump’s supporters storm the United States Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

Former President Trump floated the idea of pardoning the January 6, 2021 insurrectionists while speaking at a rally on Saturday night: “If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

Meanwhile, the Congressional committee investigating January 6 has subpoenaed a slate of fake electors from states President Biden won.

Also, disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti is on trial for the third time in two years, facing off in a courtroom against his former client named Stephanie Clifford. Avenatti had a meteoric rise four years ago as the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels after she accused Trump of a six-figure hush money payment to keep quiet about a sexual tryst. He became a cable news staple and regularly needled Trump on Twitter. But then it all came crashing down amid domestic violence accusations and allegations of fraud.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Robin Estrin