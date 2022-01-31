The LA Rams will have home field advantage against the Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl LVI in two weeks. The Rams secured their spot on Sunday after beating the San Francisco 49ers by three points in a fourth-quarter comeback. A major interception in the final minutes of the game sealed the win.

Also, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal beat Russian player Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller at the Australian Open. And is star quarterback Tom Brady actually retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL?