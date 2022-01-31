The Los Angeles Police Department has been quietly investigating dozens of missing guns that were stolen last August from a cargo train in Lincoln Heights. The news comes as the LAPD, the rail companies, and District Attorney George Gascón face scrutiny from a rise of train thefts throughout the pandemic. Viral photos showed the Lincoln Heights railyard covered in a sea of torn boxes and Amazon packages.
LAPD probing dozens of guns stolen in August, reigniting scrutiny over train thefts
- Richard Winton - investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times