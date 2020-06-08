KCRW’s ‘Samaritans’: Meet Christine Curtiss, who’s lived on the streets for years

The results of Los Angeles County’s annual homeless count are expected soon. There are still tens of thousands of people living on the streets.

To find out why this problem is so difficult to solve, KCRW reporter Anna Scott has spent the past year following one woman, Christine Curtiss, through LA’s homeless services system. Scott also got to know the neighbors who ended up changing Curtiss’ life.

All of this is documented in KCRW’s new series “Samaritans.”

“Anybody can fall from grace. You don’t have to be a wealthy person. Anybody can. And that’s what I say about myself,” Curtiss says.

Check out episode one here.