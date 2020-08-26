A recent UCLA study says that in the next 40 years, California could likely see a flood massive enough to cause nearly $1 trillion of damage, force millions of people to evacuate, and leave houses in California’s Central Valley 30 to 40 feet underwater. And the state is ill-prepared when it comes to infrastructure like dams that could prevent flooding.
California’s dams need repairs to survive future major flood, says author
Jacques Leslie - contributor to the Los Angeles Times, and author of “Deep Water: The Epic Struggle Over Dams, Displaced People, and the Environment”
Madeleine Brand
