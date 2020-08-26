Controlled burns could lessen wildfires, says Stanford study

Smoke and flames rise from the mountains in Pescadero, California, United States on August 19, 2020. Multiple large lightning strikes on August 16 caused fires in southern San Mateo County and northern Santa Cruz County. Photo by Yichuan Cao/Sipa USA.

Fires in Northern California continue to burn. Because of climate change, fire seasons have become increasingly worse. A recent study from Stanford looks at how large wildfires could be prevented via the use of prescribed fires, which means intentionally burning dried out vegetation. 

Credits

Guest:
Rebecca Miller - PhD Candidate in environment and resources, Stanford University

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes, Nihar Patel