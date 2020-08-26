Fires in Northern California continue to burn. Because of climate change, fire seasons have become increasingly worse. A recent study from Stanford looks at how large wildfires could be prevented via the use of prescribed fires, which means intentionally burning dried out vegetation.
Controlled burns could lessen wildfires, says Stanford study
