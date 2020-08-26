Night two of the Republican National Convention featured speeches from members of the Trump family, most notably Melania Trump. Her speech addressed the pandemic and offered condolences to families suffering from the virus. The first lady urged Americans to “come together in a civil manner.” Night two also featured footage of President Trump attending a naturalization ceremony for five new citizens.
TV critic compares and contrasts Republican and Democratic National Conventions
Credits
Guest:
James Poniewozik - New York Times - @poniewozik
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes, Nihar Patel