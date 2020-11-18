Alex Lee has become California’s first Generation Z lawmaker, California’s first openly bisexual state lawmaker, and California's youngest Asian American state lawmaker ever. The 25 year old was recently elected to the California State Assembly. His district is in the Bay Area and includes parts of San Jose, Santa Clara and Fremont. He won with 72% of the vote.
Alex Lee, the first Gen Z lawmaker, is heading to the California State Assembly
Credits
Guest:
Alex Lee - California State Assembly member-elect for District 25
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells, Angie Perrin