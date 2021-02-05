‘Malcolm and Marie’: Critics and audiences won’t see it the same way, says reviewer

John David Washington as Malcolm and Zendaya as Marie in “Malcolm and Marie.”

John David Washington as Malcolm and Zendaya as Marie in “Malcolm and Marie.” Photo by Dominic Miller/Netflix © 2021.

Critics review “Malcolm and Marie,” starring Zendaya and John David Washington as a couple whose relationship is being tested; “Little Fish,” a romantic drama about a young couple who must try and remember each other when a virus called NIA (neuro-inflammatory affliction) suddenly erases people’s memories; “Fake Famous,” an HBO documentary about turning people into social media influencers.

