Critics review “Malcolm and Marie,” starring Zendaya and John David Washington as a couple whose relationship is being tested; “Little Fish,” a romantic drama about a young couple who must try and remember each other when a virus called NIA (neuro-inflammatory affliction) suddenly erases people’s memories; “Fake Famous,” an HBO documentary about turning people into social media influencers.
‘Malcolm and Marie’: Critics and audiences won’t see it the same way, says reviewer
