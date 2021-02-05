Some Republicans try to restrict ballot box access by turning to perception of a chaotic 2020 election

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in November that the 2020 election was the “most secure in American history.” That’s despite the fact that millions of people had to vote by mail because of the pandemic, and the Trump campaign repeatedly and falsely claimed otherwise.

And yet, some Republican lawmakers are seizing on the perception of a chaotic November election to push legislation restricting ballot access. More than 100 bills have been introduced in state houses across the country so far this year. Most would restrict absentee ballots and toughen voter ID laws.