Los Angeles, home to 10 million people, is the riskiest county for natural disasters in America, according to FEMA. Scientists have warned that “the big one” is coming. There are threats from climate change — with wildfires, extreme heat, air pollution, and drought as major issues here.
LA is a COVID capital and now the most dangerous county to live in the US, says FEMA
Credits
Guest:
Lucy Jones - seismologist and author of “The Big Ones: How Natural Disasters Have Shaped Us and What We Can Do About Them” - @DrLucyJones
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser