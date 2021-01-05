LA is a COVID capital and now the most dangerous county to live in the US, says FEMA

The riskiest county for natural disasters is LA, according to a new report by FEMA.

Los Angeles, home to 10 million people, is the riskiest county for natural disasters in America, according to FEMA. Scientists have warned that “the big one” is coming. There are threats from climate change — with wildfires, extreme heat, air pollution, and drought as major issues here. 

