In-person film, TV and commercial productions are paused in Southern California due to COVID risks

Most film, TV and commercial shoots are on hold until mid to late January, and now SAG/AFTRA and the Producers Guild want commercial shoots temporarily halted.

Most film, TV and commercial shoots are on hold until mid to late January — at the request of the health department. Now SAG/AFTRA and the Producers Guild want commercial shoots temporarily halted. The two unions joined advertising trade groups in the call to shut down. They say the surge of COVID-19 cases in LA County has made production unsafe.

