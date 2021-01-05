In-person film, TV and commercial productions are paused in Southern California due to COVID risks

Most film, TV and commercial shoots are on hold until mid to late January — at the request of the health department. Now SAG/AFTRA and the Producers Guild want commercial shoots temporarily halted. The two unions joined advertising trade groups in the call to shut down. They say the surge of COVID-19 cases in LA County has made production unsafe.
