Sen. Manchin plans to vote against big voting rights bill, Democrats in crisis mode

West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Fox News on Sunday that he would vote against a big voting rights bill that passed the House, known as the “For the People Act.” Manchin is the only Senate Democrat who opposes the bill. He says it’s too broad and that any such bill should have bipartisan support.

It’s the latest major Democratic agenda item to collapse in the Senate. And it’s putting the Democrats in crisis mode as the party looks toward next year’s midterm elections, where they are already at a disadvantage because of redistricting.