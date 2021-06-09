Some migrant kids from Central America must learn to represent themselves in immigration court

When unaccompanied migrant kids cross the U.S.-Mexico border, they might have to represent themselves before a judge in immigration court.

When unaccompanied migrant kids cross the U.S.-Mexico border, they might have to represent themselves before a judge in immigration court. Photo by Shutterstock.

Part of Vice President Harris’ portfolio is tackling the influx of unaccompanied children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Once they’re in U.S. custody, they might have to represent themselves before a judge in immigration court. That means a 4 or 5-year-old child who doesn’t speak much English would have to stand before a judge, arguing why they shouldn’t be deported. That’s what eventually happens to the hundreds of kids housed at the Long Beach Convention Center and the Pomona Fairplex. How do you prepare a child for that, and help them understand immigration and asylum law?

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser