Some migrant kids from Central America must learn to represent themselves in immigration court

Part of Vice President Harris’ portfolio is tackling the influx of unaccompanied children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Once they’re in U.S. custody, they might have to represent themselves before a judge in immigration court. That means a 4 or 5-year-old child who doesn’t speak much English would have to stand before a judge, arguing why they shouldn’t be deported. That’s what eventually happens to the hundreds of kids housed at the Long Beach Convention Center and the Pomona Fairplex. How do you prepare a child for that, and help them understand immigration and asylum law?