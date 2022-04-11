Jan. 6 insurrection: Lawmakers have enough proof to make criminal referral to DOJ. Will they do it?

The House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection reportedly has enough evidence to make a criminal referral of former President Trump to the Justice Department, but is split over doing that. They’re worried about politicizing the investigation of the assault on the Capitol. Wyoming Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney downplayed that, repeatedly saying she wouldn’t characterize it as a dispute.

Also, the Supreme Court is months away from ruling on Mississippi’s abortion case. The decision will likely overturn Roe v. Wade. More and more states have passed restrictive abortion laws, anticipating they’ll soon be able to survive a court challenge.