The future of shopping: Which retailers will likely survive and which may not?

For many retailers, this holiday season could be their last to hold on. Image by Andreas Lischka from Pixabay

The gift-giving season is officially here. For many retailers right now, strong holiday sales could be a lifeline after a year ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. But for others who didn’t see a very strong Black Friday or Cyber Monday, this could be the final blow after a difficult year.

Credits

Guest:
Jean-Pierre Dubé - Professor of Marketing at University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Nihar Patel, Bennett Purser