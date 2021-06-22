Medical cannabis became legal in Utah with the blessing of Latter Day Saints

Legal cannabis is becoming the norm in the U.S. Most states have passed some type of legal medical or recreational cannabis laws. It’s a sign of a major shift in public opinion over the past decade. And that shift is probably most evident in Utah — one of the most religious and conservative states in the U.S., home to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (widely known as the Mormon church).

And yet, Utah is where voters legalized medical cannabis in 2018. A bill was then crafted with input from the LDS church and advocates. And this could be an example for other conservative states to welcome medical cannabis.